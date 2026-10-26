Marissa Mayer uses AI dazzle to learn daughter Marielle's traits
Technology
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is using an AI assistant called Dazzle to get to know her 10-year-old daughter, Marielle, a little better.
When Marielle needed help with a school project about what makes her special, Dazzle pitched in, highlighting that she's empathetic, creative, and loves animals.
Dazzle helps Mayer plan children's parties
Dazzle isn't just for homework help: it helps Mayer plan fun stuff too, like sleepovers and birthday parties.
For her son Macallister's birthday, Dazzle came up with a glow-in-the-dark theme.
Mayer even calls the AI "one of my babies," showing just how much she relies on it to make family life more creative and organized.