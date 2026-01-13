Next Article
Mark Cuban warns businesses about 'AI divide'
Technology
Mark Cuban is urging business leaders to pay attention to how they use AI.
He says there's a growing gap—companies that get AI right will move ahead, while others risk falling behind.
Cuban also warned that using AI carelessly could accidentally leak valuable company secrets, so it's smart to really understand how different AI platforms work.
Why this matters (and not just for businesses)
Cuban pointed out that overconfidence with AI can lead to big mistakes, and he encouraged companies to protect their data from web-scraping bots.
He also had advice for students: use AI as a tool to boost your critical thinking, not replace it.
Bottom line—whether you're running a business or studying for exams, being thoughtful and strategic with AI is key.