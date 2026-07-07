Mark Zuckerberg admits Meta's $145B AI plans lag amid layoffs

Meta leans on rival AI models

Zuckerberg also shared that Meta has been leaning on rival companies' AI models to fill gaps in its own tech, a sign things aren't going smoothly.

He acknowledged that recent layoffs were poorly timed and haven't really paid off yet.

Plus, Meta paused an employee tracking program last month after it leaked sensitive data; if it returns, joining will be optional.

Still, Zuckerberg remains hopeful for a breakthrough in the next six months.