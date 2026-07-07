Mark Zuckerberg admits Meta's $145B AI plans lag amid layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just admitted that the company's big AI plans aren't moving as fast as hoped.
Even after committing to spend $145 billion on AI this year, progress on its next-generation "agentic" tools has not accelerated as expected.
This news comes while Meta is dealing with layoffs and some internal drama.
Meta leans on rival AI models
Zuckerberg also shared that Meta has been leaning on rival companies' AI models to fill gaps in its own tech, a sign things aren't going smoothly.
He acknowledged that recent layoffs were poorly timed and haven't really paid off yet.
Plus, Meta paused an employee tracking program last month after it leaked sensitive data; if it returns, joining will be optional.
Still, Zuckerberg remains hopeful for a breakthrough in the next six months.