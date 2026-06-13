Meta made 'mistakes' in AI workforce transformation, says Mark Zuckerberg
What's the story
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged the company's missteps in its artificial intelligence (AI) workforce transformation. The admission came in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Zuckerberg is investing heavily in AI to revolutionize his company's operations, a trend seen across major US firms this year, especially in tech.
AI hurdles
'We've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more'
In the memo, Zuckerberg highlighted the rapid evolution of AI and the challenges it poses. He said, "Given the complexity of these changes, we've made mistakes and will almost certainly make more." Despite these hurdles, he is committed to providing as much stability as possible in terms of organizational changes going forward.
Layoff assurance
No further company-wide layoffs planned this year
Zuckerberg assured that Meta does not plan any further company-wide layoffs this year. He said the company will look for new roles for employees reassigned to train AI models. This comes after a major restructuring in May, where 10% of the global workforce was laid off and 7,000 employees were shifted to new AI workflow initiatives.
Future strategies
Meta to invest more in team-building initiatives
Zuckerberg also revealed Meta's plans to invest more in team-building initiatives, including larger budgets for offsites and corporate events. The company is also planning a major hackathon in July to encourage cross-team collaboration on its latest models.