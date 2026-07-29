Mark Zuckerberg essay says AI will help, not replace people
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just published an essay saying the future of AI isn't as scary as some make it out to be.
He's not buying into the doomsday talk about AI taking over jobs or making people irrelevant.
Instead, Zuckerberg says Meta wants to use AI to help regular people (think learning new skills and chasing personal goals), not just big companies or governments.
Zuckerberg backs access to personal superintelligence
Zuckerberg warns that if only a few powerful groups control superintelligent AI, they could exercise a controlling influence over economics, science, and politics.
He believes everyone should have access, so tech can actually empower individuals and keep things fair.
Even after some recent security concerns in the industry, he's sticking with Meta's vision of delivering personal superintelligence to everyone, focused on giving more people real opportunities.