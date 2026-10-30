Mark Zuckerberg Priscilla Chan pledge $50 million for Sacramento AI campus
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan pledged $50 million to Sacramento State University to help build a new downtown campus focused on artificial intelligence.
Announced by California Governor Gavin Newsom, the donation will fund the first steps, like clearing space and starting construction, for student housing, STEM labs, and academic spaces.
Donation targets Sacramento State tech talent
This big gift is meant to boost Sacramento State's tech talent pipeline and make college more affordable.
Newsom called out those benefits, while Zuckerberg said the goal is to "strengthen communities and support the next generation of leaders and innovators."
It also highlights a shift for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is now leaning into AI-powered science instead of just education or social justice projects.