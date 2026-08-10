Mark Zuckerberg publishes 6,500-word essay urging open and accessible AI
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just dropped a 6,500-word essay laying out his vision for AI that's open and accessible to all, not locked away by a few powerful companies.
He says the future of AI should focus on empowering people, sparking new ideas, and keeping power balanced.
Zuckerberg sees open-source personal AI assistants
Zuckerberg sees personal AI assistants helping with everything from schoolwork to career moves and health advice.
He's big on open-source AI, so no single group can control it all.
Instead of fearing job loss, he believes AI can boost creativity and give more people a shot at innovation if it's guided by values like freedom and equal opportunity.