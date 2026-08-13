Mark Zuckerberg publishes essay advocating open personal AI agents

Zuckerberg shared how his 8-year-old daughter can already code her ideas and quickly produce videos, showing how accessible this tech can be.

Meta has rolled out Muse Glimmer (an AI model that runs on regular PCs) and said it would provide developers access to Muse Spark 1.2.

He believes open-source AI lets anyone innovate, but he warned of risks if control of advanced AI "superintelligence" is too concentrated.

Still, he argues, spreading AI power widely, rather than letting a few companies control it, is key for fair progress.