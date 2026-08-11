Mark Zuckerberg publishes essay advocating open-source AI, launches Muse Glimmer
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just dropped a massive essay, "The Future is for Everyone," on the same day Meta launched its new AI, Muse Glimmer.
He warns that closed-off AI models like ChatGPT could put too much power in a few hands and argues that open-source AI keeps things fair and sparks more innovation.
Muse Glimmer shares only training parameters
Even though Zuckerberg pushes for open-source, Muse Glimmer only lets developers see the parameters that were used to train the new model, not the full code, which raised some eyebrows.
He also compared today's AI changes to the Industrial Revolution, saying smart tech can take over boring tasks so people can focus on creativity and growth instead of worrying about job losses.
Zuckerberg opposes US open AI limits
Zuckerberg isn't a fan of US efforts to limit open AI development either.
He believes keeping these tools widely available is important, even as debates heat up about who gets access worldwide, because sharing helps everyone move forward together.