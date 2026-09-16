Mark Zuckerberg rejects AI pause, urges company-specific safety rules
Technology
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't on board with calls from some leaders, including Elon Musk, to hit the brakes on artificial intelligence (AI) progress.
He thinks each company should set its own safety rules, saying, "Any lab that doesn't focus on alignment will fall behind."
Meta delays Muse model for safety
Zuckerberg pointed out that Meta has already delayed its Muse model to beef up security.
Instead of waiting for everyone in the industry to agree, he believes companies can be responsible on their own, keeping the debate going about how best to balance fast-moving technology with real-world safety.