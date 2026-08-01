Mark Zuckerberg says billions could have AI assistants by 2031
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg says that by 2031, billions of us could have our own AI assistants helping with stuff like money, health, relationships, and managing our homes.
He's pretty confident about this shift, saying it's "extremely unlikely" we won't all be using AIs that actually get what we want.
WhatsApp is already leading the way: more than 1 million businesses are using Meta's AI tools there and on Messenger since their recent global rollout.
Meta BlackRock build $14B Texas datacenter
To make all this happen, Meta is pouring serious resources into its tech.
The company just teamed up with BlackRock to build a $14 billion data center in Texas, a major move aimed at making AI services a big part of Meta's future (even as costs go up).