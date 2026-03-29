Mark Zuckerberg sets Meta targets for 80% AI assisted coding
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) is pursuing an 'AI Native' vision and has set aggressive adoption targets and milestones for late 2025 and early 2026.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big vision? Most of the coding at Meta will soon be powered by AI tools, with some teams shooting for up to 80% of their code being AI-assisted as early as February 2026.
Meta rolls out AI training programs
To get everyone on board, Meta is rolling out training programs (including hackathons and demo projects) to help engineers start using AI tools like DevMate and Gemini by late 2025.
This push comes after some major restructuring (including layoffs in Reality Labs) as Meta shifts focus toward faster, smarter, AI-driven workflows.
The company has also promoted internal tools to boost these efforts.