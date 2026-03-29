Mark Zuckerberg sets Meta targets for 80% AI assisted coding Technology Mar 29, 2026

Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) is pursuing an 'AI Native' vision and has set aggressive adoption targets and milestones for late 2025 and early 2026.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big vision? Most of the coding at Meta will soon be powered by AI tools, with some teams shooting for up to 80% of their code being AI-assisted as early as February 2026.