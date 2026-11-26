Marsbound NASA's Escapade twins captured Earth photo from 61,960-kilometer distance
NASA's twin Escapade spacecraft captured a stunning photo of Earth from 61,960km away as they get ready to head to Mars.
The image, taken on November 9, 2026, shows our planet's Western Hemisphere in both visible and infrared light, with swirling clouds and even one of the spacecraft's solar panels in the frame.
Escapade to study Mars atmosphere-solar-wind interactions
Escapade's main goal is to figure out how Mars's atmosphere interacts with solar wind from the Sun, a big clue for why Mars lost its habitability.
The mission is led by the University of California, Berkeley's Space Sciences Laboratory and brings together teams from Rocket Lab, NASA Goddard, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Advanced Space, and Blue Origin.
It's part of NASA's push for smaller, innovative planetary missions.