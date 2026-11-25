Marshall Emberton III speaker drops to $90 for Black Friday
Marshall's Emberton III Bluetooth speaker just dropped to $90 (from $180) for Black Friday.
If you've been eyeing a quality portable speaker, now's the time: this deal makes top-notch sound way more affordable, whether you're shopping for yourself or picking out a gift.
Emberton III packs powerful stereo sound
The Emberton III packs powerful stereo sound into a portable, easy-to-carry design and lasts up to 32 hours on one charge.
It's dustproof and waterproof, so it can handle both indoor hangouts and outdoor adventures.
There's even a built-in mic for hands-free calls, making it extra handy for everyday use.