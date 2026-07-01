Marshall launches Milton ANC in India, on sale July 2
Marshall just launched its new Milton ANC wireless headphones in India.
These on-ear headphones come with adaptive active noise cancelation and a seriously impressive battery, up to 80 hours (or over 50 hours if you keep ANC on).
They go on sale July 2 via Marshall's site, retail stores, and all the usual online spots.
Milton ANC ₹19,999 supports LDAC
Priced at ₹19,999, the Milton ANC rocks a sleek black look and packs 32mm drivers for high-res audio.
You get support for LDAC (for super clear sound), plus Bluetooth 6.0 with multipoint pairing, wired listening with USB-C to 3.5mm, and Soundstage spatial audio through the Marshall app.
Quick charge gives you about 9.5 hours of playtime from just a 15-minute top-up, perfect for when you're low on time but need your music fix.