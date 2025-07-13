Mars's inevitable desolation linked to the Sun
Mars wasn't always a dusty, frozen world—scientists now say it used to have thick air and flowing water.
A new study led by Edwin Kite reveals that the Sun's activity and Mars's lack of volcanoes are significant factors among others contributing to the Red Planet's atmospheric loss.
Mars's lack of active volcanoes
Billions of years ago, Mars had enough CO2 and water for lakes and rivers.
But unlike Earth, Mars didn't have active volcanoes to refill its air.
Over time, sunlight triggered reactions that locked CO2 into rocks, while solar wind stripped away much of what was left—leaving Mars cold, dry, and pretty much uninhabitable.
Understanding Mars's drying process
Understanding how Mars dried up helps scientists figure out why Earth stayed livable—and what could happen to planets elsewhere in the universe.
It's a reminder that even big worlds can lose their chance at life if conditions aren't just right.