Max Planck team finds S301, Milky Way's fastest star

S301 isn't just fast, it's also the closest star we know of to Sagittarius A*, orbiting as close as Saturn is to our Sun and finishing one lap every 8.7 years.

Even though it's right next to a black hole, scientists say its orbit is stable and safe.

What's really cool? S301's unique path gives astronomers a rare chance to study how spinning black holes twist spacetime, with more discoveries expected when it swings by again in 2031.