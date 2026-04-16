Max Space unveils large sub-scale expandable habitat at Space Symposium
Technology
Max Space just showed off its large sub-scale version of the expandable space habitat at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs.
The idea? More room for astronauts, less weight to launch.
CEO Saleem Miyan said this tech could help people live permanently in space, whether on stations orbiting Earth or on future lunar missions.
Max Space partners with Voyager Technologies
Earlier this year, Max Space teamed up with Voyager Technologies to build better living spaces beyond Earth.
Voyager's CEO Dylan Taylor called it a big step for keeping humans active on the Moon and beyond.
The plan includes ground validation and in-space demonstrations, all aimed at making real homes possible on both the Moon and Mars soon.