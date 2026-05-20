May 21 western sky: Crescent moon meets Beehive cluster, planets
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers!
On May 21, 2026, the crescent Moon will line up with the Beehive Cluster (Messier 44) in the Cancer constellation, both less than 5 degrees apart and visible above the western horizon after sunset.
Plus, Jupiter, Venus, and Mercury will show up in a neat diagonal line nearby (though Mercury will be pretty close to the horizon).
Bring 10x50 binoculars and small telescope
Grab some 10x50 binoculars for a clear look at the Moon and cluster, or use a small telescope if you want to spot cool lunar craters like Theophilus and Piccolomini.
Make sure you have an open view of the western sky since the Moon will slowly drift away from the cluster as night goes on.
Spotting Mercury might be tricky because of glare, but it's worth a try!