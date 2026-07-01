Mayo Clinic REDMOD AI spots pancreatic cancer 16 months earlier
Technology
A team at Mayo Clinic has built an AI system called REDMOD that scans regular CT images and picks up on tiny tissue changes, way before doctors usually notice anything wrong.
In tests published this April, REDMOD caught signs of pancreatic cancer in 73% of cases, spotting them a median of 16 months before people were actually diagnosed.
REDMOD not ready for routine use
Sometimes, the AI flagged warning signs up to three years ahead.
While REDMOD isn't ready for everyday hospital use just yet, researchers are hopeful it could help catch pancreatic cancer much earlier, giving patients a real shot at treatment.
Right now, most people only find out when the disease is advanced, which is why survival rates are so low.
Early detection like this could make all the difference.