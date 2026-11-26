Mazmanov cuts file-reading tokens about 90% using Claude and Gemini
Across four test scenarios in a large Java codebase, the system reduced token usage for file-reading tasks by about 90% on average.
His trick? He used Anthropic's Claude Code assistant only for tough jobs, while letting Google's cheaper Gemini 2.5 Flash handle routine tasks.
This mix can reduce token usage, but it still has limitations and adds hand-off time.
Mazmanov's portal shunt summarizes large files
Mazmanov set up a dual system on Spotify's Portal platform with a shunt plugin: big files (more than 350 lines) get summarized by Gemini instead of being fully processed, which slashed token use in file reading tests.
There were some bumps: the cheaper model missed tricky bugs, and the hand-off overhead made this approach inefficient for shorter files, so Claude had to step in sometimes.
Still, this approach shows how mixing different AI tools can make technology smarter and more affordable for everyone.