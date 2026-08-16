McAfee finds AI traces travel photos, enabling convincing fake alerts
Technology
Posting travel photos online? Scammers are now using AI to scan those photos, figure out where you've been, and send fake messages that look super convincing, like alerts about unusual account or card activity.
McAfee found that even photos without obvious clues can be tracked by AI, making it easier than ever for cybercriminals to target you.
McAfee advises privacy and message verification
McAfee suggests waiting until you're home before sharing trip photos and keeping posts visible only to people you trust.
Be extra careful with texts or emails asking for personal info or urgent action.
Don't click random links, and always double-check with your bank or service provider using official contact details.