McDonald's pilots ArchIQ AI drive-thru in US 90% AI-handled

ArchIQ helps managers spot slowdowns

ArchIQ isn't just taking orders: it also helps managers spot slowdowns and improve how things run.

The tech uses cloud and edge computing (a franchise account said Google pitched in), and if this pilot goes well, a franchise account said Google Edge Cloud hardware would eventually be installed at these sites if the pilot proves successful.

This comes after it scrapped an earlier AI experiment two years ago, showing it's serious about making tech work for it this time.