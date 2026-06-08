McDonald's pilots ArchIQ AI drive-thru in US 90% AI-handled
McDonald's is trying out a new AI-powered drive-thru system called ArchIQ at five locations in the US.
It's part of its push to make ordering faster and smoother, led by CEO Chris Kempczinski.
So far, ArchIQ has handled more than 1 million orders, with about 90% completed entirely by AI (no humans needed).
ArchIQ helps managers spot slowdowns
ArchIQ isn't just taking orders: it also helps managers spot slowdowns and improve how things run.
The tech uses cloud and edge computing (a franchise account said Google pitched in), and if this pilot goes well, a franchise account said Google Edge Cloud hardware would eventually be installed at these sites if the pilot proves successful.
This comes after it scrapped an earlier AI experiment two years ago, showing it's serious about making tech work for it this time.