McDonald's uses AI to guide menu pricing, spurring franchise concerns
McDonald's is now using AI to guide menu prices in the US and beyond, aiming to boost profits by charging what it thinks customers will pay.
This means you might pay more (or less) for the same burger depending on where you are.
But this move has sparked concerns, as franchise owners say they're feeling pressured to follow these AI recommendations, even though McDonald's says they can set their own prices.
Franchisees fear uneven pricing, antitrust trouble
Many franchisees feel stuck: if they don't go along with the AI's pricing suggestions, they worry about pushback or falling behind.
The result? Big price differences for identical items from neighborhood to neighborhood within the same area, raising questions about fairness and competition.
Some owners are worried this could alienate customers and even lead to legal trouble over antitrust rules.