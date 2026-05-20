McGill finds TNAP switch controls brown fat heat in mice

Study links TNAP to hypophosphatasia

Turns out, TNAP isn't just about fat burning: it's tied to bone health too.

By looking at data from 500,000 people, researchers found that changes in TNAP's glycerol pocket are linked to weaker bones and a rare bone disease called hypophosphatasia.

These insights could lead to easier treatments for weak bones and new ways to tackle obesity or diabetes by boosting the body's natural calorie-burning power.