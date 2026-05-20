McGill finds TNAP switch controls brown fat heat in mice
Technology
McGill University scientists just found a molecular "switch" that controls how brown fat burns fat for heat in mice.
It all comes down to an enzyme called TNAP, which gets turned on when glycerol fits into its "glycerol pocket."
This kicks off the futile creatine cycle, a process that helps brown fat burn more calories and keep us warm.
Study links TNAP to hypophosphatasia
Turns out, TNAP isn't just about fat burning: it's tied to bone health too.
By looking at data from 500,000 people, researchers found that changes in TNAP's glycerol pocket are linked to weaker bones and a rare bone disease called hypophosphatasia.
These insights could lead to easier treatments for weak bones and new ways to tackle obesity or diabetes by boosting the body's natural calorie-burning power.