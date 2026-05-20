McKinsey finds AI ERP agents increase EBIT at least 5%

AI ERPs speed setup, staff oversee

The report points out that AI-powered ERPs aren't just smarter: they're faster and cheaper to set up.

What used to take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars can now be done in half the time thanks to automation.

Still, classic ERP features are sticking around for things like compliance and record-keeping.

And as AI takes over the busywork, employees will shift toward overseeing these systems and making sure everything runs smoothly, so being tech-savvy is more important than ever.