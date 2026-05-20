McKinsey finds AI ERP agents increase EBIT at least 5%
AI is shaking up how big companies manage their business software, according to a new McKinsey report.
Instead of people handling every step, smart AI agents are now taking over routine tasks in ERP (enterprise resource planning) systems (think finance, supply chain, and HR) with minimal human help.
Early adopters have already seen EBIT gains of at least 5%, which is pretty impressive.
AI ERPs speed setup, staff oversee
The report points out that AI-powered ERPs aren't just smarter: they're faster and cheaper to set up.
What used to take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars can now be done in half the time thanks to automation.
Still, classic ERP features are sticking around for things like compliance and record-keeping.
And as AI takes over the busywork, employees will shift toward overseeing these systems and making sure everything runs smoothly, so being tech-savvy is more important than ever.