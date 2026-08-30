McKinsey research finds generative AI trust below 40%, use continues
McKinsey research discussed on The McKinsey Podcast shows that trust in generative AI is now below 40%, yet people keep using these tools to find and evaluate products.
Even though confidence is low, AI still plays a big role in how we shop and make decisions.
Danielle Bozarth: social media trust weak
Danielle Bozarth, global leader of McKinsey's Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Practices, from McKinsey points out that trust in digital spaces, including social media, is weak.
Surprisingly, traditional advice from friends and family isn't much better.
Still, consumers turn to AI-powered recommendations when shopping or exploring new stuff.
Consumers prioritize value, durability and experiences
Consumer habits are shifting: tech-driven shopping journeys are the norm, value matters more than price alone, experiences beat possessions, and smarter spending is in.
People now care about durability and resale value, so brands need to build real value into their products from day one.