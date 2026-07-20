MCRI study finds antibiotic resistance worsening among children worldwide

A big new study shows antibiotic resistance is getting worse worldwide, and children could be hit the hardest.

Researchers from MCRI checked more than 106,000 samples from children in 82 countries between 2004 and 2022.

They found that tough infections like sepsis and pneumonia are becoming harder to treat because bacteria such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella aren't responding to medicines as well as before.