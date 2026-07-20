MCRI study finds antibiotic resistance worsening among children worldwide
A big new study shows antibiotic resistance is getting worse worldwide, and children could be hit the hardest.
Researchers from MCRI checked more than 106,000 samples from children in 82 countries between 2004 and 2022.
They found that tough infections like sepsis and pneumonia are becoming harder to treat because bacteria such as Acinetobacter baumannii and Klebsiella aren't responding to medicines as well as before.
MCRI launches AMR in Kids website
By 2035, resistance to last-resort antibiotics could reach scary levels: up to 82% for Acinetobacter baumannii and about 35% for Klebsiella.
Children have fewer medicine options and fewer clear dosing guidelines, making them extra vulnerable.
To help doctors make better choices, MCRI launched the AMR in Kids website with region-specific information.
Experts say we need stronger global monitoring because poor sanitation and unregulated drug use in some places and overuse of antibiotics elsewhere are fueling this problem.