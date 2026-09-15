MediaTek launches Dimensity 9600 Pro built on 2-nm technology
MediaTek just dropped its Dimensity 9600 Pro, which the company said is built on super-efficient 2-nm technology.
This move puts MediaTek ahead of rivals like Qualcomm, at least for now.
The new chip uses a unique CPU setup to boost performance while cutting power use by more than half, so your phone can be faster and last longer.
MediaTek touts dual NPU and GPU
The chip packs upgraded AI with a dual-NPU design and Agentic AI Engine, which the company said lets phones handle massive on-device AI models while using up to 40% less power for those tasks.
Gamers get a nice upgrade too: the G2-Ultra NX GPU promises smoother play with up to 27% higher peak performance, the company said.
Expect to see this chip in upcoming phones soon, bringing smarter features and speedier experiences your way.