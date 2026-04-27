MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7450 and 7450X smartphone chips, 7450X foldable-tuned
Technology
MediaTek just dropped its latest Dimensity 7450 and 7450X chipsets for smartphones.
Built on a super-efficient 4nm process, both chips pack eight cores for smooth performance, support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, and use HyperEngine tech to make gaming slicker.
The special twist? The 7450X is tuned specifically for foldables like the upcoming Motorola Razr (2026).
MediaTek chips: global 5G, 200MP, 144Hz
These new chips are ready for global 5G with download speeds up to 3.27 Gbps, plus advanced GPS features to keep you on track.
For creators and streamers, there's support for cameras up to a massive 200MP and crisp 4K video at 30 fps.
Graphics get a boost too thanks to Mali-G615 GPUs: think smoother games and displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz.