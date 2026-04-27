MediaTek unveils Dimensity 7450 and 7450X smartphone chips, 7450X foldable-tuned

MediaTek chips: global 5G, 200MP, 144Hz

These new chips are ready for global 5G with download speeds up to 3.27 Gbps, plus advanced GPS features to keep you on track.

For creators and streamers, there's support for cameras up to a massive 200MP and crisp 4K video at 30 fps.

Graphics get a boost too thanks to Mali-G615 GPUs: think smoother games and displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz.