MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9600 million with dual NPU, 4.21 GHz core
MediaTek just introduced the Dimensity 9600 million, a fresh addition to its 9600 series.
Built with AI efficiency improvements, this chip packs a unique mix of CPU cores, including one clocked up to 4.21 GHz, and a dual-NPU setup for extra AI power.
It follows the flagship Pro version but brings its own upgrades for next-generation smartphones.
Dimensity 9600 million enables 8K and 185fps
The Dimensity 9600 million is all about speed and smarts: it supports gaming at up to 185 fps, boosts camera features with AI anti-shake, and even lets you shoot in crisp 8K.
For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7, dual Bluetooth, and fast storage with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 support, plus some neat extras like Gemini Nano 4 and AI super zoom for sharper photos.
Perfect for anyone who wants their phone to keep up with everything they do.