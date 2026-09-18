MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9600 million with dual NPU, 4.21 GHz core

The Dimensity 9600 million is all about speed and smarts: it supports gaming at up to 185 fps, boosts camera features with AI anti-shake, and even lets you shoot in crisp 8K.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 7, dual Bluetooth, and fast storage with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 support, plus some neat extras like Gemini Nano 4 and AI super zoom for sharper photos.

Perfect for anyone who wants their phone to keep up with everything they do.