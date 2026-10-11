MeerTRAP team detects farthest FRB 20240304B with MeerKAT telescope

Astronomers just found the farthest fast radio burst (FRB) yet, thanks to the MeerTRAP team using the MeerKAT telescope.

This signal, called FRB 20240304B, was first picked up by MeerKAT on March 4, 2024, and traveled more than 10 billion years to reach us, meaning it started out when the universe was only about 3 billion years old.