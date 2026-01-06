Meet GENE.01—the robot that can actually feel touch

How GENE.01 came to life (and what's next)

Built with help from an $81 million investment and AMD's tech power, GENE.01 processes sensory info in real time—kind of like a digital sense of touch.

The plan? Test it out in real workplaces throughout 2026 before launching commercially at the end of the year.

If all goes well, GENE.01 could be the first step toward robots that handle complex tasks right next to us in factories or other industrial environments.