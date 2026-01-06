CES 2026: This robotic puppy can comfort anxiety, dementia patients

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Tombot unveiled Jennie, a lifelike robotic puppy. Unlike other gadgets, Jennie is an emotional support companion specifically designed for seniors suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's. However, her benefits aren't limited to just older adults; those with anxiety, PTSD, autism or anyone unable to have a live pet at home can also find solace in her company.

Realism Jennie's design and functionality Jennie, a robotic Labrador puppy, is designed to move her ears, mouth, tail and body like a real dog. She can hear your voice and respond accordingly. When you pet her, she reacts with sensors hidden under her soft skin that detect touch and interaction. Rather than just playing preset sounds, Jennie's voice and movement patterns mimic the unpredictable behavior of a live dog.

Collaboration Development and features Tombot collaborated with Jim Henson's Creature Shop to give Jennie her lifelike presence. The robot is powered by onboard AI and sensors that enable her to interact in a personal way. She can hear your voice, learn your name, and respond to commands set through a smartphone app. The app permits caregivers or family members to rename her, customize commands, track engagement, and receive software updates for improved performance over time.

Longevity Battery life and purpose Jennie's battery life is long enough to last through most of the day, keeping her by a person's side without frequent charging. Tombot's founder and CEO Tom Stevens was inspired to create Jennie after caring for his mother with Alzheimer's. He believes that while live pets can be comforting, they also demand care, feeding, vet visits and supervision which not everyone can handle. With Jennie, he hopes to offer companionship without the challenges of a live animal.