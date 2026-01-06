Meet Jennie, the robotic puppy designed to comfort minds
Jennie is Tombot's new robotic Labrador puppy, built to bring comfort to people dealing with dementia, anxiety, PTSD, autism, and loneliness.
Inspired by the CEO's mother's Alzheimer's journey and crafted with help from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Jennie looks and acts like a real pup.
At $1,500 each, she's already racked up over 8,000 pre-orders from homes and hospitals around the world.
How Jennie works:
Jennie responds to touch all over her body—pet her gently or firmly and she'll nuzzle back or react in kind.
She barks and whines using real puppy sounds recorded from young Labradors and can follow simple voice commands like "speak."
One overnight charge keeps her going all day.
Extra features & why it matters:
With a free app, users can name Jennie, tweak her behavior settings, track interactions, and get updates for new tricks.
Studies show robotic pets like Jennie can ease tough symptoms of dementia—like hallucinations or aggression—and help reduce stress or depression.
Tombot is even aiming for FDA approval to make Jennie the first official robotic medical device for behavioral health.