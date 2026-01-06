Meet Jennie, the robotic puppy designed to comfort minds Technology Jan 06, 2026

Jennie is Tombot's new robotic Labrador puppy, built to bring comfort to people dealing with dementia, anxiety, PTSD, autism, and loneliness.

Inspired by the CEO's mother's Alzheimer's journey and crafted with help from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, Jennie looks and acts like a real pup.

At $1,500 each, she's already racked up over 8,000 pre-orders from homes and hospitals around the world.