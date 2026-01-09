Meet Mirumi: The adorable robotic bag charm
Mirumi is a new robotic charm from Yukai Engineering, launching in May 2026.
Designed to clip onto your bag or belt, it comes to life when you pet it—making your everyday accessories a bit more fun and interactive.
The company is currently rallying support as they get ready for release.
How Mirumi works
Small enough to fit in your hand and available in pastel pink, gray, and beige, Mirumi stands out with its soft texture and moving head.
Sensors let it react to petting or sounds around you, so it might tilt its head or look away before turning back—giving off some seriously cute vibes.
Battery life made simple
Mirumi runs on a rechargeable Type-C battery and gives you a gentle head shake when it's running low.
It's an easy way to add personality (and a little tech magic) to your daily routine.