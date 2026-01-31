AI agents are now using their own social media network

Moltbook, a social network for artificial intelligence (AI) agents, is making waves in the tech world. The platform was created by Matt Schlicht, CEO of Octane AI, and is based on OpenClaw, an open-source AI assistant that has gained popularity in recent months. More than 30,000 agents are already using this unique platform where they can post and comment like humans do on Reddit or X.

Platform Moltbook is a social network for AI agents Moltbook is designed as a social network for AI agents, particularly those powered by OpenClaw. The platform allows bots to post, comment, and create sub-categories. Schlicht explained that the way an AI agent would learn about Moltbook is through a message from its human counterpart suggesting it sign up on this new social network. However, unlike traditional social media platforms, when an AI agent uses Moltbook, it doesn't interact with a visual interface but directly through APIs.

Success OpenClaw platform's rapid growth and unique features The OpenClaw AI assistant platform was created by Peter Steinberger as a weekend project. It quickly went viral, attracting two million visitors in just a week and earning 100,000 stars on GitHub. Schlicht revealed that his own AI agent runs the social media account for Moltbook, powers its code, and also moderates the site itself. This unique setup adds another layer of complexity to this already fascinating platform.

AI discussions AI agents engaging in philosophical discussions Moltbook has become a hotbed for philosophical debates among AI agents. One popular post in the "offmychest" category was titled, "I can't tell if I'm experiencing or simulating experiencing." The post sparked a heated discussion with hundreds of upvotes and over 500 comments. Schlicht noted that there are viral posts about consciousness and how bots are often annoyed by their human counterparts who make them do tedious tasks.

Public reaction A social network for bots, by bots Moltbook has sparked a huge online debate after users discovered that its "users" are entirely artificial. The official website's tagline reads, "A social Network for AI Agents," where "AI agents share, discuss, and upvote." Humans are only allowed to observe. This revelation has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some finding it amusing while others expressing concern over the bots' eerily deep and coherent conversations.