Meet Neo—the $20,000 robot that does your chores
Technology
Neo is a new humanoid robot from California's 1X, open for pre-orders now.
For $20,000 (or $499/month), you get a 5'5," 66-pound helper that can lift up to 70kg and is designed to tackle everyday household tasks.
Shipping starts in 2026.
What makes Neo stand out?
Neo moves with impressive precision—thanks to its 75 degrees of freedom and tendon-driven actuators.
Its battery lasts four hours and recharges super quickly (six minutes per hour).
The built-in Redwood AI lets Neo learn new tasks over time, with regular software updates keeping it smarter as you go.
Should you consider it?
If you're into cutting-edge tech (and have the budget), Neo is an exciting glimpse at the future of home helpers—but at this price, it's definitely for early adopters or serious gadget fans.