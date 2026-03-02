Meet Spinosaurus mirabilis, the dinosaur that ruled ancient Niger's rivers
Scientists just uncovered a new dinosaur, Spinosaurus mirabilis, in Niger's remote desert.
This T. rex-sized predator roamed rivers and forests 95 million years ago, and its discovery is the first at this site.
A Tuareg guide led researchers to the site
The adventure started in 2019 when a local Tuareg guide led researchers to jaw fragments, teeth, and a mysterious curved crest.
The team returned in 2022, found more crests, and used solar-powered 3D models to confirm they'd discovered a brand-new species—an emotional moment for everyone involved.
Its head crest is unlike any other known dinosaur
Spinosaurus mirabilis had strong legs for wading into up to two meters of water and probably spent most of its time stalking shallower traps for the many large fish with its interlocking teeth.
Its standout feature? A colorful, skyward-curving head crest unlike any of its relatives—showing just how diverse dinosaurs could be depending on where they lived.