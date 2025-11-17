Meet Stream Ring: The smart ring for voice notes and AI chats

Stream Ring is a new minimalist wearable from ex-Meta employees Mina Fahmi and Kirak Hong, designed to capture your thoughts as voice notes—no health tracking here. It's all about quick ideas and hands-free AI interaction. Available for pre-order at $249 (silver) or $299 (gold), with shipping set for mid-2025.

What makes it different? Just tap the glass surface on your index finger to record—a privacy-friendly mic only listens when you touch it.

Your voice is transcribed instantly and synced to an app via Bluetooth.

You also get gesture controls: tap to pause, double-tap to skip, swipe for volume.

Subscription perks & durability Voice notes are unlimited and free, but a $10/month Stream Pro plan unlocks endless AI chats plus a cool "Inner Voice" mode that mimics your speech style.

The ring is water-resistant (rain and hand-wash safe), lasts all day on one charge, and uses USB-C.