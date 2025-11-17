Meet Stream Ring: The smart ring for voice notes and AI chats
Stream Ring is a new minimalist wearable from ex-Meta employees Mina Fahmi and Kirak Hong, designed to capture your thoughts as voice notes—no health tracking here.
It's all about quick ideas and hands-free AI interaction.
Available for pre-order at $249 (silver) or $299 (gold), with shipping set for mid-2025.
What makes it different?
Just tap the glass surface on your index finger to record—a privacy-friendly mic only listens when you touch it.
Your voice is transcribed instantly and synced to an app via Bluetooth.
You also get gesture controls: tap to pause, double-tap to skip, swipe for volume.
Subscription perks & durability
Voice notes are unlimited and free, but a $10/month Stream Pro plan unlocks endless AI chats plus a cool "Inner Voice" mode that mimics your speech style.
The ring is water-resistant (rain and hand-wash safe), lasts all day on one charge, and uses USB-C.
How does it compare?
Unlike Oura or other rings that track sleep or health stats (and charge around $6/month), Stream Ring skips the fitness stuff entirely.
If you want a wearable just for capturing ideas on the go—and chatting with AI—it's in its own lane.