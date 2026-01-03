Meet the clown representing Elon Musk in OpenAI lawsuit Technology Jan 03, 2026

Elon Musk's 2025 lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman has an unexpected twist: his lawyer, Jaymie Parkkinen, is also a professional clown.

While challenging OpenAI's move from nonprofit to corporation, Parkkinen splits his time between the courtroom and running Clown Cardio classes in Los Angeles—where improv, physical comedy, and aerobics are all part of the act.