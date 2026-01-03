Swiss startup Anyway Systems enables running large AI models locally
Anyway Systems, a new Swiss startup from EPFL, has built software that lets you run massive AI models right on your own network—no need for expensive cloud servers.
Recently launched by three EPFL researchers, it's designed to make powerful AI more accessible and private.
Why does this matter?
With Anyway's tech, you can turn regular computers with standard GPUs into a mini AI cluster in about 30 minutes.
It supports popular open-source models like GPT-120B and Apertus, and even works with Hugging Face GGUF models using an OpenAI-style API.
The best part? Your data stays local (so privacy is stronger), and it uses way less energy than traditional data centers.
What makes it different?
Unlike other solutions that only work on one device or need lots of hands-on management, Anyway Systems can scale across multiple machines without breaking if one fails.
It's already being used by Swiss companies and backed by UBS Startup Launchpad—showing that running big AI doesn't have to mean big costs or big compromises.