Meet the IIT-Bombay grad who turned down Meta's $1M job

Career transition

Decision to leave Meta

Agarwal joined Meta Superintelligence Labs in April 2025, where he worked on RL and reasoning for LLMs. However, after five months, he decided to resign. He announced his decision on X by saying it was a tough decision not to continue with the new Superintelligence lab especially given the talent and compute density. After 7.5 years at Google Brain, DeepMind, and Meta, Agarwal felt compelled to take on a different kind of risk.