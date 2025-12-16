Meet the world's smallest autonomous robots, measuring just 0.2mm

Each robot packs in solar cells, a low-power processor, temperature sensors, and platinum electrodes. Instead of wheels or legs, they move by creating electric fields that push ions and water around them—no moving parts needed.

What can they actually do?

In lab tests, these bots navigated temperature changes on their own and even "wiggled" to send signals.

Their sensors are accurate within +-0.3°C, making them promising for tasks like tracking what's happening inside single cells or assembling tiny structures in the future.