MeitY revises R&D rules after parliamentary committee urges grassroots innovation
Technology
India's Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is shaking up its research and development rules to make projects run more smoothly and work better with the tech industry.
This update comes after repeated nudges from a parliamentary committee, which wants more focus on grassroots innovation and a long-term plan for India's tech future.
MeitY guidelines align R&D with industry
The new guidelines are all about making research and development actually solve real problems, especially at the local level.
By syncing research with what industries need and using resources smartly, MeitY hopes to help accelerate tech advancement in the country.