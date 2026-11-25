Sarvam AI's decision to use Chinese AI models on its new Token Factory platform is totally fine with the government, says MeitY Secretary S Krishnan.

He explained that this move fits with India's big-picture goals for AI and assured everyone that Sarvam hasn't misused any support extended by the government.

The clarification comes after Sarvam's launch of Token Factory on November 16 triggered questions over the company's role in India's efforts to build indigenous AI capabilities.