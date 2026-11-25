MeitY Secretary S Krishnan clears Sarvam AI Token Factory models
Sarvam AI's decision to use Chinese AI models on its new Token Factory platform is totally fine with the government, says MeitY Secretary S Krishnan.
He explained that this move fits with India's big-picture goals for AI and assured everyone that Sarvam hasn't misused any support extended by the government.
The clarification comes after Sarvam's launch of Token Factory on November 16 triggered questions over the company's role in India's efforts to build indigenous AI capabilities.
Token Factory uses DeepSeek, Zhipu AI
The Token Factory features models from Chinese firms like DeepSeek and Zhipu AI, but MeitY says these choices are in line with India's national interests.
Krishnan also pointed out that India is working to stay strong in global AI by joining initiatives like Pax Silica to boost semiconductor supply chains.
Plus, the government is backing Sarvam's efforts to build even bigger AI models, aiming for a major spot on the world stage.