Melody Chu and Jing Liu's Superpose app suggests poses
Technology
Superpose is a new iOS app from former TikTok employees Melody Chu and Jing Liu that helps you nail your photo poses.
Just snap a pic and the app suggests four pose ideas you can try, all focused on real-life portraits: no fake AI backgrounds here.
Superpose offers 5 free pose generations
With over 22,000 downloads and 190,000-plus poses generated so far, Superpose has found its audience.
You get five generations for free every day (with more available to buy), and the team is working to make the AI's ideas even better.
Backed by $2.2 million from investors like Khosla Ventures and Meitu, Superpose aims to keep photo moments genuine and fun.