Memory chip crunch to raise smartphone, PC costs next year

The global tech industry is grappling with an unprecedented shortage of memory chips, the tiny components that store data in smartphones , laptops, tablets, and AI systems. According to research firm IDC, this crisis has reached its peak in late 2025 and could continue to affect the pricing and availability of popular electronic devices until 2027. The issue stems from chip makers prioritizing AI memory production over everyday devices.

Chip significance Memory chips: The backbone of modern devices Memory chips are vital for everything from running apps on smartphones to storing files on laptops. There are two main types of these chips: DRAM, which helps devices run programs, and NAND/SSD, which stores photos, videos, and files. Currently, demand for these chips far exceeds supply due to a rapid shift in the tech world toward AI memory production.

AI influence AI's impact on memory chip production The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly impacted memory chip production. Major AI systems, especially those used by big cloud companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, require massive amounts of memory to work properly. This demand has led major memory chip makers such as Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron to shift their factories and resources toward producing memory for AI data centers where profits are higher.

Device impact Impact on everyday devices and potential price increases The shift in chip production has resulted in a tighter supply of general-purpose memory chips and much higher prices. This could have a noticeable impact on smartphones and laptops in 2026. Budget phones may no longer offer high-end memory features, which could push prices up or reduce choices for consumers. IDC warns that if the shortage continues through 2026, we could see fewer devices sold globally with average prices rising noticeably.