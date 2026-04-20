Memory chip shortage lasting until 2030 may keep gadgets costly

Samsung Micron expand HBM for AI

Companies like Samsung and Micron are expanding HBM production, but most of these upgrades are aimed at powering AI technology rather than making more chips for regular gadgets.

Plus, some new plants won't be ready until 2027.

With DRAM supply only growing about 7.5% each year, far less than needed, brands like Sony have already raised PlayStation 5 prices, and others like Apple or Vivo might follow soon.