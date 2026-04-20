Memory chip shortage lasting until 2030 may keep gadgets costly
If you've noticed your favorite gadgets getting pricier, here's why: there's a worldwide shortage of memory chips, and it's expected to stick around until 2030.
Big suppliers like SK Hynix are now focusing on high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI data centers instead of regular consumer tech, which means everyday devices like phones, laptops, and gaming consoles might stay expensive, and even harder to find.
Samsung Micron expand HBM for AI
Companies like Samsung and Micron are expanding HBM production, but most of these upgrades are aimed at powering AI technology rather than making more chips for regular gadgets.
Plus, some new plants won't be ready until 2027.
With DRAM supply only growing about 7.5% each year, far less than needed, brands like Sony have already raised PlayStation 5 prices, and others like Apple or Vivo might follow soon.