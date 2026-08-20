Merck and Moderna's intismeran autogene plus Keytruda reduces melanoma recurrence
Merck and Moderna have created a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine (intismeran autogene) that, when paired with Merck's immunotherapy drug Keytruda, helped cut the risk of melanoma coming back or spreading in high-risk patients.
In a Phase 3 trial with 1,137 people who had aggressive skin cancer removed, the combo worked better than Keytruda alone.
Vaccine customized from tumor DNA
This is the first time an mRNA-based cancer treatment has done so well in late-stage trials.
The vaccine is custom-made for each person by analyzing their tumor DNA and teaching their immune system to spot and attack those specific cancer cells.
Merck and Moderna are now looking into using this approach for other tough cancers like lung, bladder, and kidney, but it will be a bit before it is widely available since more studies and approvals are still needed.