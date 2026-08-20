Merck and Moderna's intismeran autogene plus Keytruda reduces melanoma recurrence

This is the first time an mRNA-based cancer treatment has done so well in late-stage trials.

The vaccine is custom-made for each person by analyzing their tumor DNA and teaching their immune system to spot and attack those specific cancer cells.

Merck and Moderna are now looking into using this approach for other tough cancers like lung, bladder, and kidney, but it will be a bit before it is widely available since more studies and approvals are still needed.